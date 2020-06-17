Beware water scammers in the area

Scammers are at it again, this time, they’re claiming to check your water.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District recently received a message regarding a potential scam that involves two male individuals who introduce themselves as US Public Health Service representatives.

They appear to be promoting a company called Apolloteck,International, which sells water filtration systems.

The health district says those individuals are not from public health, and they remind residents that public health representatives do not go door-to-door promoting expensive water processing systems.