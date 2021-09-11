Benefits of Hydropower

Washington State has one of the most ambitious energy goals in the nation: to convert the energy grid to 100 percent carbon-free power over the next quarter century. And it’s in large part dependent on upon hydropower, which the Chelan County PUD is calling the most important asset the state has to meet those goals, more important than wind or solar power. PUD General Manager Steve Wright says the case for hydropower is gaining steam, so to speak:

Wright says Chelan County PUD customer-owners are fortunate to have an energy source so carbon-free, economic and renewable:

And Wright adds that the demand for hydropower outside the area is growing:

