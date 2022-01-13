Barry DePaoli Announces His Retirement

The Lake Chelan School District will be starting the search for a new superintendent. Barry DePaoli announced his retirement from the district, effective June 30th:

DePaoli has been superintendent since 2016, taking over for Dr. Rob Manahan. Prior to becoming superintendent, DePaoli was principal at Chelan High School. DePaoli has spent 35 years in education, 22 of them with the Lake Chelan district.

DePaoli says he hasn’t thought about what he’ll do once he retires, other than spend more time with family, do some bike riding and some woodwork. Again, DePaoli’s last day as superintendent is June 30th.