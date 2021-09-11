Bare Named Heritage Heights Executive Director

There’s a new Executive Director at Heritage Heights. It’s promoted a long-term employee, Deseria Bare as the new Executive Director, she started in the new position September 1st.

Bare has worked at Heritage Heights for 18 years and has experience fulfilling every role at the facility. She started as a caregiver, earning her NAR (registered nursing assistant) and CNA (certified nursing assistant credentials) in the first six months. Most recently, she was Household Coordinator and acting backup to the community’s CEO, Amanda Ballou.

Bare was selected by Senior Services of America, the management company for Heritage Heights, and the Board of Directors after interviews with the staff and residents. She meets all the qualifications set by the Washington Administrative Codes (WACS) for Assisted Living with her years of experience and training.

CEO Amanda Ballou is retiring in October.