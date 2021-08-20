Back To School Fair Sunday

If your kid needs a backpack and school supplies, the Mountain Goat Field parking lot is where to be on Sunday afternoon for the 7th Annual Back To School Fair organized by Thrive Chelan Valley. Michelle Navarro is with Columbia Valley Community Health, one of the sponsors of the event:

To get to the Mountain Goat Field parking lot, you’ll want to drive up to the intersection of Walmart and CVCH, and take a left and follow down. The back to school fair runs from 1 to 4 pm Sunday. Other sponsors include Real Life, coldwell Banker, and North Cascades Bank, as well as Dale and Tara Terwedo.