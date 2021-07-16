Bachfest!

It’s been a great week of concerts here in the Chelan area for Bachfest, but do you know how it got started 40 years ago? Dr. Louise Simons is co-president of Bachfest, and relayed a short history of its beginnings earlier this week:

Simons says Bachfest is a great force for generating relationships in the classical music field here in Chelan:

Concerts have been going on all week at various wineries in the valley, along with noontime concerts at Riverwalk Park. Saturday at Riverwalk Park, there will be music all throughout the park starting at 10 am, it’s called “A Morning Stroll Through the Park.” And at 7:30 tomorrow (Sat), “Pops and Classics in the Park” features a wide array of music ranging from symphonies of the 1700’s to music from Glenn Miller, West Side Story and Phantom of the Opera. One other thing: all the concerts are free, though they are taking donations. Go to bachfest-dot-org to find out more.