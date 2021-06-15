Bach Fest Returns For 40th Season

Good news for music lovers – Bach Fest is back for its 40th year. And even better news – it will be live.

Last year, of course, it had to go virtual, along with everything else; this year, the concerts return to Riverwalk Pavillion, and wineries around the valley. There will be virtual concerts with musicians who are unable to be a part of the live programs; they’ll be available on facebook live, youtube and the bachfest website.

This summer’s festival will feature 7 days of concerts with no admission fee:

The live, in-person performances will be performed by its Artists-in-Residence and musicians who return annually to Lake Chelan. The Festival String Quartet returns to 4 wineries for an evening pairing of wine and song.

The festival starts on Sunday July 11 with a concert at Tunnel Hill Winery; from there it’s Tsillan Cellars on the 12th, Hard Row to Hoe on the 14th, and Rio Vista Winery on the 15th. In addition, live noon concerts Tuesday thru Friday the 13th to the 16th. A Friday night concert July 16th, as well as a free grand finale concert Saturday evening – POPS IN THE PARK, both at the Riverwalk Pavillion.

All of the concerts are held outdoors, entrance is “Pay what you wish”, no admission fee, no tickets needed in advance. They do say to bring your own chair, and maybe an umbrella – just in case.

You can find more information including artists and concert times at the website bachfest-dot-org.

And a reminder that KOZI and Icicle Broadcasting is one of the sponsors of Bach Fest.