AUTO ACCIDENT KILLS CHELAN MAN

A Chelan man was killed in a Tuesday morning collision on Highway 12 near Lowden, about 15 miles west of Walla Walla.

The State Patrol reports 68-year-old Jay Clark was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram east on Highway 12, about a mile west of Lowden, when he reportedly drove across the centerline.

Clark’s pickup truck collided head-on with a westbound 2018 Toyota RAV4.

According to the State Patrol, Clark died at the scene. The other driver, a 69-year-old Walla Walla woman, was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the wreck.