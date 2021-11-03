Auditor On Election Integrity

Almost a year ago, we asked Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore what he thought about charges of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election; he said it made him upset, and said auditors and elections officials needed to do a better job of explaining the voting process to those who have concerns. On Thursday, we asked him the question again, and whether he thought those concerns about the integrity of the elections have withered away:

110121 SKIP MOORE 1 :21 Q:”VERY UNFORTUNATE”

So what, we asked him, can be done to reassure folks who have questions?

110121 SKIP MOORE 2 :16 Q:”OF OUR SYSTEM”