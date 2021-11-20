Asher Next Fire Chief?

Nothing’s been made official yet, but it looks as though Chelan Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Asher will take over as Fire Chief at the start of next year. When asked about the search for a new chief during Thursday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program, Fire Commissioner Russ Jones tipped his hand a little:

Asher is in line to replace retiring Fire Chief Mark Donnell, who ends his six years of service with Chelan Fire and Rescue at the end of the year.