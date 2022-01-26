Arts Council Receives Grants

Eleven thousand dollars is coming to the Lake Chelan Arts Council. They’re in the form of three financial grants. Two thousand dolllars comes from the Woods Family Music and Arts Fund; a regional impact grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington for four thousand dollars, and a five thousand dollar grant from the Chelan County Lodging and Tax Fund. Arts Council Secretary Maggie Jarr says the grants will help support the Arts Council’s current programs and help fund new programs as the year goes on. On Saturday’s 2nd Cup of Coffee Program, Jarr said they’ve got a lot on their plate:

And she says they’re looking for more:

The arts council is also conducting a membership drive, you can find out more at artinchelan.com.