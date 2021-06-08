April Unemployment Rate Down

Good news with the latest unemployment report.

The jobless figure for Chelan and Douglas counties in April was 6.4 percent. That’s down from 6.7 percent in March, and the pandemic-inflated 16.1 percent number last April. And the numbers are especially good for the one sector that was hardest hit by the pandemic, as explained by regional labor economist Don Meseck:

But a year later, Meseck says those jobs are coming back:

And that’s a 59.5 percent increase in leisure and hospitality jobs, far and away the best performer in the latest survey. But the bottom line to Meseck is the overall drop in the jobless rate: