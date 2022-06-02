April Unemployment Numbers Drop

The unemployment numbers for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, meaning Chelan and Douglas Counties, have been released, and they show another big drop from March, and from last year. Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck:

That 4-point-6 percent number was almost one percent lower from March. Meseck gives two pieces of good news from the April report:

As for who’s doing the hiring, Meseck says leisure and hospitality businesses are once again leading the pack:

The civilian labor force is up more than 15-hundred jobs from April of last year, to just more than 65-thousand.