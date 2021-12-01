Applications Now Accepted For New Short-Term Rentals

Today is the first day that applications for new short-term rentals are being accepted in Chelan County. Those applications will be accepted until July 29th of next year. The county’s Public Information Officer Jill Fitzsimmons says the county’s earlier moratorium on short-term rentals plays a role in whether a rental is considered new or existing:

All application forms and the checklists that go with them are on the community development page on the county’s website; Fitzsimmons reminds those applying to be sure and follow those checklists:

At last check, Fitzsimmons said Community Development had processed 213 applications, but were working on many more.