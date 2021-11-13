Apple Cup Cafe’s Thanksgiving Dinner Is Back

The long-running Apple Cup Café Community Thanksgiving Dinner will return after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free dinner will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.



Last year would have been the 24th-straight year for the community dinner.



As many as 1,500 community members annually show up for the meal.

Last year, owner Ryan Peterson and his family said they tried to come up with a way to make it work but rules around pandemic made it impossible. But this year the event will be back.



The meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries and more.



On social media, the restaurant said they’re now looking for volunteers for both in house, and drivers to deliver meals. You can stop by the Apple Cup or call them to get your name on the list. They are also accepting monetary and food donations through Thanksgiving benefiting the Chelan Food Bank.