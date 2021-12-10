Another Award for Steve Wright

Another award to retiring Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright. This time it’s the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington Public Utility Districts Association, their highest award. The award recognizes the commitment of an outstanding individual to the philosophy and purpose of public power and to the Washington PUD Association.

Wright joined Chelan County PUD as General Manager after working for the Bonneville Power Administration for 32 years, including 12 years as Administrator/CEO. Wright was known for always engaging customers, policymakers, and stakeholders to solve problems and reach creative solutions.

As the PUD’s General Manager, Wright led the development of two community-based strategic plans. In 2020, with Wright at the helm of the PUD, a survey found that 86% of customers indicated they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with Chelan County PUD service.

Wright oversaw rehabilitation and major investment in the Rocky Reach and Rock Island Dams and supported the ongoing, successful implementation of Chelan County PUD’s hydropower habitat conservation plans.

In addition to his work at Chelan PUD, Wright has been a regional voice for public power, working with other utility managers, regional and national trade associations, policymakers, and stakeholders to guide industry involvement on issues including western market development, resource adequacy and reliability, energy efficiency and climate policy.