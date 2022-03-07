Announcing Jaech Scholarship To Benefit Chelan Valley Students

MANSON, WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 — Jeremy and Jacquelyn Jaech are thrilled to announces the launch of the Jaech Foundation Scholarship. After two years of legal work and IRS review, the Jaechs have reallocated funds from an educational trust established over 30 years ago to create a scholarship fund that will benefit students in the Chelan Valley. The new annual scholarship is aimed at local students looking to purse higher education whether community college, university, or trade school. The scholarship will award up to a total of $50,000 in 2022 and is open to current high school seniors. Provided recipients meet eligibility requirements, they will continue to receive additional funds in subsequent years. As a result, the total amount awarded each year by the scholarship will progressively be larger.

“We’ve been fortunate in our past business endeavors and have viewed Harmony Meadows as a way to invest in our community and make a difference in the lives of the people who live here,” said Jaech. “We see this scholarship as another way to continue investing in our dual passions for healthy lifestyles and higher education. We’re thrilled that this scholarship can provide more educational choices for local families to prepare their children for a successful future.”

To apply, students must complete an application essay that describes their personal history, accomplishments, and educational and career goals. They must have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point and live in the Chelan Valley. Information about the scholarship is available at both the Chelan and Manson High School college counselors’ offices. Applications are due April 15, 2022. Scholarship winners will be announced in June.

About The Jaechs

The Jaechs have demonstrated their commitment to the Chelan Valley by opening and operating Harmony Meadows Resort located in Manson. This resort was created to be an economic driver for the community by creating a compelling tennis destination for tourism, and to provide free tennis programs and facilities to the local schools. The Jaechs are passionate about education and physical exercise and understand the importance of creating a social environment around each to motivate those passions in others.

For the past several years, Harmony Meadows has enabled the creation of and hosted the Manson High School Tennis Team since the team does not have tennis facilities of their own. Harmony Meadows also provides a free, multi-week after-school tennis program for primary school students and subsidized instruction over the summer for all ages to spark the creation of a strong tennis culture among the youth of the Chelan Valley.

Press release and photo courtesy of the Jaech Foundation.