Ann Congdon Not Running Again For PUD Commissioner

We’ve told you about Carnan Bergren running for Chelan County PUD Commission Seat District 3. That seat is currently held by Ann Congdon – anyway, it will be until the end of the year:

Congdon says she’s been thinking about it for a while, and decided this was the time to let everyone know:

While saying she’s enjoyed her time on the commission, Congdon says there are other things that interest her now:

Congdon mentioned Carnan Bergren’s candidacy, and while not giving an endorsement, she did talk about him:

Congdon was first elected to the PUD commission in 2004, her term expires at the end of the year.