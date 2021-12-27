Anger At Removal Of Cottonwood Trees At Manson Park

Callers to last Thursday’s “2nd Cup of Coffee” program on the Chelan County PUD’s chopping down of cottonwood trees last week at Mill Bay Park. Residents knew the PUD would be doing some work with the trees, but they were surprised that all the trees were taken out. Karl Word:

Well, we made a call to the PUD Thursday morning, and talked to Teka Sellers, who works in both customer utilities and communications, she says the trees were becoming a hazard:

But apparently residents like Karl Word thought the work they were doing would not result in the chopping down of the trees:

But Sellers said she wrote that postcard:

Then there’s the matter of the eagles:

Sellers with the PUD:

Sellers says no decision is known on what type of trees would be planted this spring, only that new trees are going in. So 2021 has been a year of anger about parks in Manson – earlier this year about the dog park, now about the loss of trees at Mill Bay Park. We probably haven’t heard the last about this, stay tuned.