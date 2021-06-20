Ammonia Leak In Manson

Some tense moments in Downtown Manson Thursday night, as an ammonia leak prompted a shelter in place order and some streets to be blocked off. Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. to a cold storage facility on Totem Pole Road:

Chief Baker called it a situation where ammonia was leaked and in the air, but not much of a danger to people:

The cold storage facility is used by Manson Growers, but is not owned by Manson Growers.