Alleywork Continues Downtown; More Delays

Work in the alleys in Downtown Chelan continues, but it has come with surprises that has led to delays. Mayor Bob Goedde says the crews have worked their way up to the 200 block between Woodin and Johnson Avenues:

The alleyway project was one of the issues on the City Council’s agenda at their meeting Tuesday, Chelan City Administrator Wade Farris says the council gave the contractor a little more time to get the work done:

Work on the alleyways downtown had been scheduled to wrap up before Memorial Day.