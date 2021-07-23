Airport Water In Jeopardy

Getting water to the Chelan Airport may not be the sure thing it was a few weeks ago. Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says an amendment to the city’s comprehensive water plan deals with the project to extend fire flow, or water, to the airport. But what seemed like enough money a couple of months ago, the mayor says, doesn’t seem like enough now:

The mayor says what really bothers him is getting started on the project and not having enough money to complete it:

The water plan amendment will be one of the items on the City Council’s agenda next Tuesday evening at 6.