About the NCESD

Schools can’t do what they do alone. The districts need help, and they get it from the North Central Educational Service district, or NCESD. Its mission is to provide leadership and quality service in advocating for innovative educational programs for the children and communities they serve. And that encompasses 29 districts in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties. The superintendent of the NCESD is Dr. Michelle Price, who says each school district they serve has different needs:

When asked what the biggest need for the districts is, Dr. Price gave a need that has no cost attached to it:

Interestingly, Dr. Price says the NCESD isn’t funded like schools are, they get their money through grants.