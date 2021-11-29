Abby Phelps

Abby Phelps has had quite a first year back in Chelan, with the 2014 Chelan High School graduate teaching 5th grade at MOE Elementary, and coaching the Chelan High School volleyball team to another state 1A championship. Lake Chelan School District Superintendent Barry DePaoli is ecstatic to have her back:

But on KOZI last Wednesday, Phelps admitted she wasn’t sure coming back to Chelan was a good move at first:

Another thing she’s thankful for is the support from parents, fans and the community:

A member of the 2010 State 1A Championship volleyball team, Phelps returned after spending last year teaching at Wade King Elementary in Bellingham, as well as the junior varsity coach at Sehome High School. Prior to that was at Western Washington University in Bellingham, where she finished her career as the all time leader in WWU and Great Northwest Athletic Conference history with 1,628 kills and 1,853 points. She has also come back to Chelan the past four summers as the sand volleyball coach for Kahiau Volleyball Club.