A Death At City Hall

City of Chelan staff are shocked and saddened today at the death yesterday (Thu) of Community Development Director Craig Gildroy. Gildroy’s body was discovered yesterday afternoon at City Hall. A statement from the city says his death is due to unknown reasons.

Gildroy was 54, had been with the city for 21 years, and played a key role in the development and growth of the city.

Details on services for Craig Gildroy will be released at a later date.