Tech Job Training Program

If you are unemployed or underemployed and hoping for a job in the tech industry, listen up: the NCW Tech Alliance is launching a free digital and workforce skills training program to help residents get critical skills for in-demand jobs. It’s being put on by the Tech Alliance, Apple STEM Network, Microsoft and gener8tor, a company that puts together these kind of programs. Jenny Rojanasthien, the Tech Alliance’s executive director:

The program is called “gener8tor Skills Accelerator Central Washington,” and is open to all residents in Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Grant and Adams counties seeking new or better jobs through developing skills in customer service or sales. It runs five weeks, with about a 15 hour a week commitment. Rojanasthein says the idea behind the program is to close the gap between those with tech skills, and those without:

The Tech Alliance and gener8tor will host a free webinar tomorrow (Tue) at noon on zoom to give more information on the program. To register, visit: bit.ly/gener8tor-webinar.