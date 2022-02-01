New Director For Chelan Valley Hope

Chelan Valley Hope has a new executive director:

Tamra Hively is her name, she’s the new executive director. She’s served in agencies around the area, most recently as director of Okanogan Regional Humane, and before that at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society; she’s also been a program director at the Wenatchee Valley YWCA. But now at Chelan Valley Hope, she’ll be working to help those folks who, for one reason or another, find themselves in need of help. Hively says they are very diverse in what they can do, they have a wide variety of services to help people, and they do so on an individual basis:

Chelan Valley Hope is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 417 South Bradley, their website is chelanvalleyhope-dot-org.