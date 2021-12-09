Kreidler Trying Again To Ban Credit Scoring

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is making a second attempt at banning insurers from using credit scores to determine how much you pay for auto, homeowners or renters insurance.

In March, Kreidler issued an emergency rule banning credit scoring for three years. But that was reversed in October. Coron Polley with VIP Insurance Agency:

Kreidler is asking that insurance companies respond by December 20th. And he is now going through the normal rule-making process to adopt the temporary ban on credit scoring.