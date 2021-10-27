Glass Crusher A Hit

It’s been a while since we’ve talked here about Polly the Pulverizer – the glass crusher that the Lake Chelan Rotary set up near Walmart a few months ago. But it’s been a big hit, according to the 911 Glass Rescue project’s president, Juli McCoy:

And according to the project’s vice president, Tom Tochterman, that number is pretty much what they’ve expected:

The glass that is brought to the crusher is turned into aggregate that can be used for walkways and gardens, McCoy says it’s been so popular that they hardly have any available right now:

Now the glass crusher is open Saturdays from 8 until noon, but starting November 7th, they’ll only be open from 10 am to noon for the winter season. You can find out more at 911glassrescue-dot-org.