[9/2/21] Slide Ridge Project On Hold
Posted in Transportation
The Slide Ridge Construction project has been put on hold this summer for several reasons, one of which is the Twenty Five Mile Fire; but another, according to Chelan County Engineer Eric Pierson, is the same thing putting a hold on other construction projects: a shortage of supplies:
But Pierson says the delays have changed the schedule on the back end of the project, and that will impact travelers in that area:
Chelan County Public Works Director and County Engineer Eric Pierson.