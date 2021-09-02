Slide Ridge Project On Hold

The Slide Ridge Construction project has been put on hold this summer for several reasons, one of which is the Twenty Five Mile Fire; but another, according to Chelan County Engineer Eric Pierson, is the same thing putting a hold on other construction projects: a shortage of supplies:

But Pierson says the delays have changed the schedule on the back end of the project, and that will impact travelers in that area:

Chelan County Public Works Director and County Engineer Eric Pierson.