Cops Warn Caution After Burglaries

Keep your stuff locked up. That’s the message from Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman after a couple of burglaries in the last week:

Foreman says it’s a good time to remind you of what you might call common sense these days:

Foreman adds they may be putting pictures of the suspect on the Sheriff’s office Instagram page, to maybe get an assist in identifying him or others that may be involved.