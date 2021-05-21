Chelan Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend

We’re a little more than a week away from the Memorial Day Weekend, and the city and county are making their plans for what’s promising to be a busy weekend – but according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, maybe not quite as busy as the past:

A sentiment shared by Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde:

Still, busy or not, the city is making plans so that things don’t get out of hand. City Administrator Wade Farris:

Also, the Sheriff’s Office is planning on more patrols on the lake, to help slow people down in the no-wake zones, and try to keep people from jumping off the bridge.