More People Using Chelan Food Bank

Here’s a number we’d like to see go down – the number of folks needing help through the Chelan Food Bank.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case, according to food bank director Richard Springer:

Numbers that Springer says are easily up more than 30 percent from last year. And he adds there is a big need now for pet food, dog and cat food. Springer says he’s getting a lot of requests for it – and he has none:

Donations cam be taken to the Chelan Valley Hope building at 417 South Bradley Street, which is shared with the food bank; in addition, there’s a drop box at the offices of the Lake Chelan Mirror at 310 East Johnson Street. A reminder: the food bank is open Monday Tuesdays and Saturdays, they give out food from 9 to 10 am, or whenever the folks stop coming.