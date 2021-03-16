Early Saturday Morning Rollover Results in DUI

A dramatic scene early Saturday morning after a vehicle rolled at the intersection of East Trow and South Emerson.

Chelan Fire & Rescue along with Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck at about 4:30AM Saturday morning, where an 18 year old man’s vehicle struck a curb, struck a bollard head on, and then flipped. The driver and passenger were uninjured in the wreck, the driver has been arrested for a DUI.

Photo courtesy of Chelan Fire & Rescue.