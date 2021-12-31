2021 In Review: Polly The Pulverizer

It opened in July, it’s only open on Saturdays for two hours right now, but it’s a big addition to Chelan, and it’s a prototype for similar projects in many areas. Before it opened, it was just known as the glass crusher, but when it opened July 24th, Tom Tochterman on KOZI gave it a name:

But Polly really owes its existence to the Lake Chelan Rotary’s Julie Mccoy, who explained the project back in March:

Rotary got 50 thousand dollars from the state Department of Ecology, another 50 thousand from the City of Chelan, and more from businesses around the valley, the crusher came from New York State and was put in the city’s recycling plant across from Walmart. Now the idea is spreading to other Rotary clubs in the area and beyond.