2021 saw a lot of argument over Manson parks. The first brouhaha started in March over a portion of the dog park, when it became known that a quiet title was granted to the Buckingham family for a portion of Backus Avenue deemed by the court as vacated. Manson Community Council chair Kari Sorenson said at the time that the question of ownership of that portion of the dog park had been going on for some time:

In negotiations with both Manson Parks Director Sue Pittman and Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering, the Buckinghams put a 200-thousand dollar price tag on the property, but by the end of May, Gering told KOZI the negotiations were at an impasse:

But while 45 feet of lawn and trees was being argued over, there was still 140 feet of park that was – and is – open to people and dogs. So why all the arguments? Manson Parks’ Rob Campbell:

And Campbell said plans were under way to make that park like new over the next couple of years.

Then, just last week, another squabble, this time over Manson Park’s cottonwood trees, which are no more:

Manson resident Karl Word; Chelan County PUD’s Teka Sellers:

But those cottonwoods were also popular with several eagles that would perch there. Sellers says the plan is to plant what she calls more appropriate trees next year.