12th District Makes Out Well In Supplemental Budget

With the Legislature set to Sine Die today (Thu), 12th District State Representative Mike Steele says he’s proud of the supplemental budget he helped negotiate. The ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, Steele helped put together a 10-point-5 billion dollar spending plan:

Not only that, but the 12th District made out pretty well in this budget:

Also in the supplemental budget for the 12th District: 2-point-8 million dollars for the city of Brewster sewer upgrade, almost half a million for Brewster’s Canyon Well House, almost a million dollars for the Brewster School District, 772 thousand for Elmer City’s Fire Station improvements, and a million dollars for the Chelan Douglas Food Distribution Center in Malaga.