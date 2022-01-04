$1 Million in Scholarships Offered By Washington Apple Education Foundation

College bound students who are connected to the fruit industry have an opportunity to apply for over $1 million dollars in scholarships. The offering is provided by The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) who say application are due by March 1st. Executive Director Jennifer Witherbee says scholarships are available to students who are raised in families who are employed in the tree fruit industry, such as orchards, warehouses, suppliers and owners of warehouses and orchard as eligible to apply. Witherbee says applications selected are heavily based on financial need, short answers, academics and extracurricular activities.

You can find the link to apply along with more information by clicking this link.